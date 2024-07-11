Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) Short Interest Update

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a drop of 75.6% from the June 15th total of 266,800 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Virax Biolabs Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Virax Biolabs Group stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 121,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.87% of Virax Biolabs Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 8.61% of the company’s stock.

Virax Biolabs Group Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of VRAX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.14. 71,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,314. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00. Virax Biolabs Group has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $4.30.

About Virax Biolabs Group

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name.

