Vista Capital Partners Inc. Invests $200,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.
AbbVie Stock Up 1.1 %
ABBV stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.91. 3,687,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,604,676. The company has a market cap of $300.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.27. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.70 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
