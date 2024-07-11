Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) One Day Volume Reaches $3.48 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $85.96 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for about $3.06 or 0.00005367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012881 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00009343 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,080.55 or 1.00154799 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00012121 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007044 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00070645 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 3.16927296 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $3,011,886.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

