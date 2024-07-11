Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wal-Mart de México Stock Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS WMMVY traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.09. The company had a trading volume of 292,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,771. Wal-Mart de México has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90. The company has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day moving average is $38.86.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Wal-Mart de México had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wal-Mart de México Company Profile

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

