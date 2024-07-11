Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Trading 1% Higher

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.44 and last traded at $7.39. Approximately 4,548,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 27,607,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

WBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.82.

The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,916,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,534,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,343 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.6% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,620,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,582 shares during the period. Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 97.6% during the first quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 4,600,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3,010.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,538,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

