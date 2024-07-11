Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) CEO Sells $1,739,572.20 in Stock

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,739,572.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,587,447.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

HCC opened at $67.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.23 and its 200 day moving average is $63.14. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.28 and a 12-month high of $75.53.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.99 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,388,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth approximately $9,234,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth approximately $7,021,000. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,725,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 10.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 961,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,108,000 after buying an additional 92,941 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCC. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.80.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

