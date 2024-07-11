Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSO. Markel Group Inc. grew its stake in Watsco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 566,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,603,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Watsco by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Watsco by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WSO shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.25.

Watsco Stock Performance

WSO traded up $9.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $495.73. 75,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,787. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $475.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.88. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.58 and a 12 month high of $501.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

Insider Activity at Watsco

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

