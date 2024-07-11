WBI Investments LLC Buys Shares of 3,510 Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

WBI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,510 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 484.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LEN. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $164.00 price target (down from $174.00) on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.69.

Lennar Stock Up 6.6 %

NYSE LEN traded up $9.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.35. 2,777,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,927. The company has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $102.90 and a 1-year high of $172.59.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

