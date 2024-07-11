WBI Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

WBI Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 85.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,384 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,576,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,884 shares of company stock worth $22,052,985 in the last 90 days. 7.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,518,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,876. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $164.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.64. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

