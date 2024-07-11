WBI Investments LLC Has $328,000 Stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

WBI Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,232 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,684 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 470.2% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Shares of ASB stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.69. 622,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,399. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average is $20.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $22.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $322.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Insider Activity

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $55,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,449.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $106,553.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,591.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,449.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.