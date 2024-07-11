WBI Investments LLC Has $669,000 Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

WBI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,820 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Regions Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 40,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 32,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Casualty Co. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RF traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,592,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,009,028. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average is $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

