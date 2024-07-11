WBI Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

WBI Investments LLC lowered its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,811.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,472,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,722 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $300,782,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $107,010,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $73,185,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,093,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,544,000 after purchasing an additional 221,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTW. Citigroup decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.29.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ WTW traded up $3.81 on Thursday, reaching $261.97. The company had a trading volume of 190,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $195.29 and a 1 year high of $278.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.52 and a 200-day moving average of $259.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

