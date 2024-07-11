WBI Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 1,576 VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

WBI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,189,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $8.86 on Thursday, hitting $272.41. 10,274,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,077,987. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.39. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $136.10 and a 1-year high of $283.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

