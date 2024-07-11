WBI Investments LLC Sells 13,474 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

WBI Investments LLC reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 85.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,252 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,474 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $759,810,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 15,009.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $250,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,459 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 51,357.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,204 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,683,228 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $382,145,000 after purchasing an additional 984,464 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Target by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,447,538,000 after purchasing an additional 868,274 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

TGT traded up $5.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.75. 3,365,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,910,867. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.62.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Target

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.