WBI Investments LLC Sells 15,086 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

WBI Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 59.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,239 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,086 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 24,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION traded up $2.10 on Thursday, reaching $47.46. 1,547,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,833. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average of $41.96.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,296 shares of company stock worth $319,192. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Featured Articles

