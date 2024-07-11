WBI Investments LLC Sells 6,902 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

WBI Investments LLC reduced its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,902 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. 61.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on VLY. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.44.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 7.2 %

NASDAQ VLY traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,493,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,700,647. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $11.22.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $890.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 51.76%.

Insider Transactions at Valley National Bancorp

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $127,001.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,521.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 545,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,285.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $127,001.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,521.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,451 shares of company stock valued at $378,452. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

