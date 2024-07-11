Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) in the last few weeks:

6/27/2024 – Intellia Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

6/27/2024 – Intellia Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

6/24/2024 – Intellia Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

6/24/2024 – Intellia Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

6/18/2024 – Intellia Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

6/4/2024 – Intellia Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 9.0 %

NTLA traded up $2.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,538,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,430. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.85. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.82.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 447,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after acquiring an additional 68,334 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,350,000 after acquiring an additional 18,987 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,412,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,820 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 267,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 14,863 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

