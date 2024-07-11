Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) in the last few weeks:
- 6/27/2024 – Intellia Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.
- 6/27/2024 – Intellia Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/24/2024 – Intellia Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/24/2024 – Intellia Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/18/2024 – Intellia Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/4/2024 – Intellia Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.
Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 9.0 %
NTLA traded up $2.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,538,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,430. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.85. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.82.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.
