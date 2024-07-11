Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $187.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $168.00 to $187.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $195.06.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $191.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $115.35 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,788 shares of company stock worth $21,143,403. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 76,410 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 13,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

