Wells Fargo & Company Boosts First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Price Target to $19.00

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James began coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

View Our Latest Report on First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

Shares of FBP stock opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $18.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $302.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carlos Power sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $95,038.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,800.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $1,344,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Power sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $95,038.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First BanCorp.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,414,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,154,000 after purchasing an additional 448,845 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,096,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,095,000 after purchasing an additional 65,021 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,150,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,826,000 after purchasing an additional 116,642 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at $32,590,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,860,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,610,000 after acquiring an additional 110,797 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First BanCorp.

(Get Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.