Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Position Lifted by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.4% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 33,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% in the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 370,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,132,000 after buying an additional 13,481 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,348,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,091,000 after buying an additional 22,421 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,193.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 129,261 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.7 %

WFC traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,498,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,071,936. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $209.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

