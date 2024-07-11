Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Trading 0.8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) rose 0.8% during trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $57.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company traded as high as $60.22 and last traded at $60.18. Approximately 2,973,936 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 18,057,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.72.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.52.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.54 and a 200 day moving average of $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $209.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.23%.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wells Fargo & Company
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.