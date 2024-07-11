Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Trading Down 0.1 %

WELL stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.40. 788,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,505. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.90 and a 12-month high of $106.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.07, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Insider Transactions at Welltower

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

