Welltower (NYSE:WELL) PT Raised to $107.50

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $107.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.01% from the stock’s current price.

WELL has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.75.

NYSE WELL traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,657,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,511. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a PE ratio of 128.17, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.86. Welltower has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $106.50.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth about $223,000. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.6% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 195.9% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 17,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 11,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 8.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

