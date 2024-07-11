Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) PT Lowered to $21.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.41% from the company’s current price.

WEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.74.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Wendy’s

Wendy’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ WEN opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.39.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 62.68%. The firm had revenue of $534.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $873,717.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,927. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Wendy’s by 3.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,208,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,492,000 after buying an additional 113,406 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the third quarter valued at $2,319,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the third quarter valued at $4,297,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Wendy’s by 484.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 209,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 173,805 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Wendy’s by 42.5% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 42,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy’s

(Get Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.