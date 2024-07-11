West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Short Interest Up 550.0% in June

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
West Coast Community Bancorp Stock Up 2.6 %
SCZC stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,491. The stock has a market cap of $301.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.41. West Coast Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $36.00.
West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.35 million for the quarter.
West Coast Community Bancorp Company Profile
West Coast Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Santa Cruz County Bank that provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, certificate of deposits, and health savings accounts; and individual retirement account and retirement plans.
