WhiteCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $209,615.47 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 28.4% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $209,615.47 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00010109 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.57 or 0.00117666 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00013693 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000148 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

