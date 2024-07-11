Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Wickes Group (LON:WIX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.31) price objective on the stock.

Wickes Group Price Performance

LON WIX opened at GBX 138.20 ($1.77) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of £331.28 million, a PE ratio of 1,151.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 140.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 147.46. Wickes Group has a 52-week low of GBX 116.50 ($1.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 163.30 ($2.09).

Get Wickes Group alerts:

Wickes Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Wickes Group plc operates as a retailer of home repair, maintenance, and improvement products and services in the United Kingdom. It supports customers home improvements plans through Local Trade, Design and Installation, and do-it-yourself (DIY) prepositions. The company's products portfolio includes kitchen, bathroom, garden and outdoor space, building supplies, tools, timber, doors, drawer fronts, decorating, flooring and tiles, electrical, hardware and roofing, painting, extensions, loft conversions, driveway, hang a shelf, and joinery and landscaping categories.

Receive News & Ratings for Wickes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wickes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.