Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Wickes Group (LON:WIX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.31) price objective on the stock.
Wickes Group Price Performance
LON WIX opened at GBX 138.20 ($1.77) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of £331.28 million, a PE ratio of 1,151.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 140.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 147.46. Wickes Group has a 52-week low of GBX 116.50 ($1.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 163.30 ($2.09).
Wickes Group Company Profile
