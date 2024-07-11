Wirtual (WIRTUAL) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Wirtual token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Wirtual has a total market capitalization of $100.23 million and $5.99 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wirtual has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wirtual Profile

Wirtual was first traded on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co. The official message board for Wirtual is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.

[Telegram](https://t.me/wirtual%5Fcommunity)[Discord](https://discord.gg/ubxHPr65Jm)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/wirtualapp/)

[Docs](https://document.wirtual.co/documents/about)

Wirtual Token Trading

