WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.16

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.16 and last traded at $53.15, with a volume of 14937 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.62.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.01 and its 200 day moving average is $50.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 70,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 46,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 249,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 18,641 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.