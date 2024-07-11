WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Stock Price Down 0.4%

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.79 and last traded at $56.86. 12,651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 33,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.07.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Trading Up 2.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.94. The firm has a market cap of $795.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 34.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 167,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 42,755 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 324.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 190,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after acquiring an additional 145,557 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 154,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,415,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

