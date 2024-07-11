Wrapped XDC Price Up 8.6% This Week (WXDC)

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Wrapped XDC coin can now be bought for $0.0291 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped XDC has a market cap of $7.40 million and $92,227.76 worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped XDC has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped XDC Profile

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 254,030,498 coins. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official. Wrapped XDC’s official website is www.xdc.org. The official message board for Wrapped XDC is medium.com/xinfin. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped XDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 254,349,469.4098908. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.02813312 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $109,453.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped XDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped XDC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped XDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

