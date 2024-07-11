XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP) Short Interest Down 76.5% in June

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

XOMA Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ XOMAP traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $25.40. 691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average of $25.18.

XOMA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.5391 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

