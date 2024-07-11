XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS) Insider Sells £1,604,547 in Stock

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) insider Ben Bramhall sold 509,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 315 ($4.03), for a total value of £1,604,547 ($2,055,267.07).

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Ben Bramhall sold 160,965 shares of XPS Pensions Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.07), for a total value of £511,868.70 ($655,653.52).

Shares of LON:XPS opened at GBX 320 ($4.10) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £659.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,571.43 and a beta of 0.49. XPS Pensions Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 180 ($2.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 334 ($4.28). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 274.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 243.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12,857.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on XPS Pensions Group from GBX 270 ($3.46) to GBX 315 ($4.03) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.52) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group from GBX 280 ($3.59) to GBX 298 ($3.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

