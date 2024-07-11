XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS) Insider Sells £511,868.70 in Stock

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) insider Ben Bramhall sold 160,965 shares of XPS Pensions Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.07), for a total transaction of £511,868.70 ($655,653.52).

Ben Bramhall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Ben Bramhall sold 509,380 shares of XPS Pensions Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 315 ($4.03), for a total value of £1,604,547 ($2,055,267.07).

Shares of XPS stock opened at GBX 320 ($4.10) on Thursday. XPS Pensions Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 180 ($2.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 334 ($4.28). The firm has a market capitalization of £659.30 million, a PE ratio of 4,571.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 274.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 243.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12,857.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XPS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on XPS Pensions Group from GBX 270 ($3.46) to GBX 315 ($4.03) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group from GBX 280 ($3.59) to GBX 298 ($3.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.52) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

