XSGD Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $449,197.34 (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 11th. XSGD has a market capitalization of $28.65 million and $449,197.34 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
About XSGD
XSGD’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,520,109 tokens. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling XSGD
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.
