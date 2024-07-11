Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €23.17 ($25.18) and last traded at €23.39 ($25.42). 666,876 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €23.59 ($25.64).

Zalando Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €23.62 and a 200-day moving average price of €22.24.

Zalando Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.