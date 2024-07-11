Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Hits New 52-Week High at $330.30

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $330.30 and last traded at $329.53, with a volume of 63126 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $323.81.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZBRA. Barclays began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $352.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.36.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $312.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 64.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total value of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

