Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO) Short Interest Up 1,082.1% in June

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, an increase of 1,082.1% from the June 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 0.1 %
ZIONO traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.38. 7,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,224. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.60. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $27.67.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6417 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%.
About Zions Bancorporation, National Association
Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.
