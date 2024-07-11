Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Downgraded by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Zuora from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.86.

ZUO stock opened at $8.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 1.71. Zuora has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $11.80.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $109.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.80 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 13,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $133,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 13,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $133,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 11,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $112,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 449,469 shares of company stock valued at $4,232,530. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zuora by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

