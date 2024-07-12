135,516 Shares in PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Bought by Concord Investment Counsel Inc.

Concord Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 135,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of PCM Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PCM Fund by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 55,772 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 152,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 25,109 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PCM Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PCM remained flat at $7.64 during midday trading on Friday. 33,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,189. PCM Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

