1,481 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Bought by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Team Hewins LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 5.0% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 1.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $241.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.73.

IQVIA Trading Up 2.0 %

IQV stock traded up $4.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.79. The company had a trading volume of 244,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,818. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.70 and a 200-day moving average of $229.03. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. Research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.