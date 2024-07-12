15,737 Shares in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COR. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.10.

Insider Activity

In other Cencora news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $13,532,720.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,017.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $2,553,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,702,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $13,532,720.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,956,675 shares of company stock valued at $422,352,056 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Price Performance

COR stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.12. 375,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,444. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.68 and its 200 day moving average is $229.13. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.65 and a 12-month high of $246.75. The company has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

