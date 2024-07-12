17,651 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 17,651 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,977,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,049,310 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,473,811,000 after purchasing an additional 599,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,684,899,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,347,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,178,474,000 after acquiring an additional 987,099 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 141,160.9% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,664,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,425,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,589,073,000 after purchasing an additional 35,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,518. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $255.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,488,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,259. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $184.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $258.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.11.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

