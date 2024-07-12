18,726 Shares in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in State Street by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,044,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,693,000 after buying an additional 385,404 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its stake in State Street by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,645,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $281,880,000 after buying an additional 183,591 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in State Street by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,597,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $201,243,000 after buying an additional 79,746 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,343,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $181,508,000 after buying an additional 129,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in State Street by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,198,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $147,223,000 after buying an additional 23,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,971,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,783. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.52. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.48.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STT. Argus increased their price target on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.11.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

