19,436 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,436 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 10,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $1,088,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,596,000 after buying an additional 28,052 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.63.

Union Pacific stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.20. 1,018,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,262,123. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.30. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

