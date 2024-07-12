2,023 Shares in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Acquired by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,805 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 16,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,988 shares of company stock worth $7,975,726 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.20.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE:CI traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $334.76. The company had a trading volume of 373,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,205. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $253.95 and a 52-week high of $365.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $336.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.82. The company has a market capitalization of $95.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

