2,800 Shares in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI) Purchased by HBC Financial Services PLLC

HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 8,041.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,321,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,698,000 after buying an additional 1,305,295 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 264,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,726,000 after purchasing an additional 180,164 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,130,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 72,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,337,000.

Get NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF alerts:

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SPYI traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.94. 724,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.69.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.4997 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.