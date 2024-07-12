35,402 Shares in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Purchased by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $4,212,508,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,825,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,457,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth about $191,309,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $75,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.10.

In other Cencora news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $419,513.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,756.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $2,553,859.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,702,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $419,513.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,756.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock worth $422,352,056 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COR traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $223.15. The stock had a trading volume of 302,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,902. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.65 and a 52-week high of $246.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

