3i Group (LON:III) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,698.18

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,698.18 ($34.56) and traded as high as GBX 2,989 ($38.29). 3i Group shares last traded at GBX 2,980 ($38.17), with a volume of 792,601 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on III shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of 3i Group to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 3,246 ($41.58) to GBX 3,192 ($40.89) in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of 3i Group from GBX 2,815 ($36.06) to GBX 3,050 ($39.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get 3i Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on III

3i Group Stock Up 0.8 %

3i Group Increases Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 655.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,983.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,704.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 34.50 ($0.44) per share. This is a positive change from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $26.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. 3i Group’s payout ratio is presently 1,217.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Alexandra Schaapveld bought 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,821 ($36.13) per share, for a total transaction of £200,291 ($256,553.09). In other 3i Group news, insider James Hatchley sold 23,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,903 ($37.18), for a total value of £668,473.81 ($856,249.28). Also, insider Alexandra Schaapveld acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,821 ($36.13) per share, with a total value of £200,291 ($256,553.09). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,875 shares of company stock worth $22,368,830. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

3i Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.