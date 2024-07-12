79,993 Shares in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Acquired by Deuterium Capital Management LLC

Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 79,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Aclaris Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. BML Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1,338.7% during the 1st quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 9,395,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742,827 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,028,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 256.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 193,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 138,900 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 123,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $141,469.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,447,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,465,164.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 2,287,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,823 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance

ACRS stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,371. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.27.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.03% and a negative net margin of 248.28%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. Equities analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading

